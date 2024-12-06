StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,920. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

