StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 360,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 311,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 185,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

