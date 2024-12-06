SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insider Heejae Chae Acquires 150,000 Shares

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) insider Heejae Chae bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($44,021.95).

Shares of SysGroup stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.63. SysGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.78 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -175.83 and a beta of 0.29.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

