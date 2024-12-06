TD Securities Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$58.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.31.

CNQ stock opened at C$46.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$97,405.40. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $785,328. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

