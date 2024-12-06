TD Securities Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$37.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.68.

TSE BCE opened at C$37.84 on Tuesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

