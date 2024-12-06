TD Securities Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$50.65 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$48.67 and a one year high of C$64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.