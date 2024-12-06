TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,574 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.71 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.