The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 683.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

