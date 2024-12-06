The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 510 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 267.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 70.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.04. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $129.03 and a 1 year high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

