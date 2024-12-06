The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,810 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

