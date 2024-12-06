The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.38) to GBX 1,090 ($13.91) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from £135 ($172.26) to £145 ($185.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.93) to GBX 1,350 ($17.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,918 ($49.99).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,309 ($16.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,086.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,060.45. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,321 ($16.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,034.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.72), for a total value of £364,756.40 ($465,428.61). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

