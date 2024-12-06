Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Topps Tiles Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.21. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 56.65 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

