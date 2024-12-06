Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.
Topps Tiles Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.21. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 56.65 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83.
About Topps Tiles
