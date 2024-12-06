Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 561,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 427,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

