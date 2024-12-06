Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

