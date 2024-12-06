Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
FTCS stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
