Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Globe Life by 67.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 29.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

