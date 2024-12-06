Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 248 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

