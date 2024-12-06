Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.