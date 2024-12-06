Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $122.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

