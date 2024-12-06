Townsquare Capital LLC Has $324,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.32 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

