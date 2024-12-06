Townsquare Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

