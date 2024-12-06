Townsquare Capital LLC Has $352,000 Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 355,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance
JPIE stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
