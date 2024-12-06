Townsquare Capital LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:AR opened at $31.77 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 3.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
