Townsquare Capital LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $31.77 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.