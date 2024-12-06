Townsquare Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.