Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $359,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 75.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

