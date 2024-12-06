Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $129.03 and a one year high of $237.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

