Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

