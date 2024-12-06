Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group



Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

