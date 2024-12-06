Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,877,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in NVR by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $8,955.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9,366.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8,680.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,330.74 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $125.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

