Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,087 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:UJAN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

