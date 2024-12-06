Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 529 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.