Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of BAPR opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

