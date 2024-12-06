Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $374.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $313.44 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

