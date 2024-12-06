Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

