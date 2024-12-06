Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $831,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $168.32 and a 1-year high of $232.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

