Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $538.22 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.45 and a 200 day moving average of $521.19. The company has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

