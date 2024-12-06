Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 88,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,400 call options.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $60.38 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,048.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 275,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 251,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares during the last quarter.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

