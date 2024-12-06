UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 36.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 58.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

