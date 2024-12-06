UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 385.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334,445 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.55% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,665,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.95 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.