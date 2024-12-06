UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 53,412 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

