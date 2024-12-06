UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.30% of Pathward Financial worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

