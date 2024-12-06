UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.