UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 379.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,857 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after buying an additional 384,371 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DEI opened at $19.21 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

