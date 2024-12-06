UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $19.46 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 963,199 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.48% of Western Union worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Western Union by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 629,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Western Union by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 121,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

