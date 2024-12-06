UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.28 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,816,000 after buying an additional 282,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 368,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,669,000.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.