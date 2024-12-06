UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 1,710,867 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,867 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 182,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 209,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 866.81%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

