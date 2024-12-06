UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 21,434 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,247.90. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $604,114. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $82.17 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

