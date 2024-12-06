UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 87,196 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,196 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

