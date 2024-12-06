UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,970 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 891,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,821,357. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

