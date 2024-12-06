UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.4 %

TPX opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

